Lee Aronow

1934 – 2020

Lee Aronow, 86, of Corvallis passed away peacefully October 12, 2020. Leonora Joan was born to Saul and Josephine Kaufman and grew up in Teaneck, New Jersey, graduating from Teaneck High School in 1952. She attended New York University before transferring to Northwestern University, graduating in 1956.

She married Eugene Morton Aronow in December 1955. She worked as a first-grade teacher as Gene finished his medical training. Gene enlisted as an army doctor and was stationed in France for several years, where the young couple welcomed their first daughter, Beth. Back in the United States, they welcomed their second daughter, Lisa, and settled in Old Bethpage, New York, where they remained throughout Gene's career as an internist/gastroenterologist.

After receiving a master's degree from Adelphi University, Lee worked as the clinic administrator for Planned Parenthood of Nassau County. In addition to working and bringing up her girls, Lee developed a lifelong love of creative activities, ranging from quilting to weaving to fiber arts to writing, before settling on making art dolls as her true artistic calling. Her dolls were each unique, compelling mixed media creations imbued with emotion and expression.