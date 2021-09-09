March 22, 1935 - September 7, 2021

Leah Berniece Kropf, age 86, of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, at home. Bee was born in Sheridan, Oregon to Ira Samuel and Leah Catherine (Hamilton) Evers. She grew up in Sheridan and graduated from Eugene Technical Vocational School in 1964 as an LPN.

Bee married Milton Owen Kropf on June 21, 1951 and recently celebrated 70 years of marriage. They lived on a grass seed farm east of Shedd for 46 years. After retirement, they moved from the farm to the Mennonite Village in 2002. For 20 years they wintered in Sky Valley, California.

Bee worked as an LPN at the Corvallis Hospital, In-home private duty nursing, and at the Mennonite Nursing Home. For over 25 years, they sold garden produce, baked goods, and canned goods at local farmers markets and bazaars. She is known for her delicious pies, baked goods, jams, and syrups. Bee won numerous awards at the Oregon State Fair for baking and canning.

Bee was very generous and supportive of nursing education, having helped over 75 students. Memorial contributions may be made to Hesston College Nursing Program in care of the funeral home.