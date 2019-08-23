April 1940 — August 20, 2019
Lawrence Robert Tucker, 79, passed away peacefully with his sister, Verona, and niece, Theresa, by his side on Tuesday, August 20 at 7 p.m.
Lawrence was born in April of 1940 to Robert and Elsie (Marlow) Tucker.
Lawrence joined the Navy during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in November of 1961.
After the Navy, Lawrence married Patricia Taylor on June 30, 1962. They lived in various places and had four boys; Joseph, Jon, Norman, and Victor. He worked at a variety of jobs throughout his life. His favorite was working for Avis delivering cars throughout the Northwest. In his free time, Lawrence loved to go bowling, fishing, and singing karaoke. However, spending time with his family members was always the most important.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; mother and father; and brothers, Dennis, Joe, and Drew.
He is survived by Joseph (Colleen) Tucker of Arlington, Washington and their five children, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild; Jon (Laura) Tucker of Hermiston and their two children, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild; Norman (Joy) of Chico, California and their four children; and Victor (Stacey) of Hermiston and their two children. He is also survived by two brothers, Mike and Jay; and five sisters, Verona, Jan, Jackie, Karen, and Kay.
A celebration of life for Lawrence will be held in early September.
