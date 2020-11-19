Lawrence Malcom

September 16, 1934 – November 9, 2020

Lawrence Gene Malcom (Larry) was born in Corvallis Oregon, the second of six children born to Ralph and Myrtle Malcom. He attended Bellfountain Grade School, graduated from Monroe Union High School and graduated from Oregon State College with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering through the ROTC program.

After working for a few months at North American in Los Angeles, he fulfilled his military obligation to the U.S. Air Force in Japan. Larry then joined the Boeing Company in Seattle Washington where he worked on flight control systems and became a DER for the FAA. While working for Boeing, Larry earned his Master's Degree from the University of Washington. He also became a Professional Engineer and joined WSPE where he was particularly interested in furthering the interest of young students in Engineering.