November 30, 1939 – March 23, 2023

Lawrence L. Nissen, 83, of Lebanon passed away March 23, 2023, at his home.

Lawrence was born November 30, 1939 in Oregon City, OR to Roy & Alverda (Jensen) Nissen. He had one brother and one sister.

Lawrence married Arlene Blakely at the North Bend Christian Church on May 23, 1959. After marriage Arlene and Lawrence lived in Coos Bay, North Bend, Sweet Home, and Winchester Bay, before finally moving to Lebanon in 1962. While living in Lebanon, Lawrence worked at Linn Gear, and then Champion Plywood as a millworker.

Lawrence loved traveling, visiting National Parks, and visiting family in Texas. He especially loved family gatherings. His hobbies included woodworking and gardening.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Kenneth Nissen, and his sister, Margaret Duffield.

He is survived by his children; Larry Nissen II of Lebanon, and Dannette Slack of Tennessee; grandchildren, Brett Danner, Lindsey Helfrich, David Slack, Alexis Freelander, and Chad Nissen; as well as eight great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.