December 27, 1928 - July 19, 2023

On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, Lawrence "Larry" David Van Over, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 94. Leaving behind his wife Mary, his daughters Adela Rose, Leslie Van Calister, Liane Frederick and Nichole Kephart, his sons Vincent Van Over and Tim Enwright, seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.

Larry was born December 27, 1928 in the town of Inglewood, California. He graduated from Inglewood High and served in the United States Navy from June 1948 to June 1953. After the military, Larry lived in Goleta, California. This is where he started his excavation business as an underground pipe layer. Larry moved to Lebanon, Oregon in 1969. He opened the first equipment rental business in 1970 in Lebanon. Latter, he opened a video store and party store.

Larry was very involved in the Hamilton School board for many years. He was Region Eight director of the American Rental Association from 1991-1994. In 1993 he was named as the ARA Region Eight Person of the year. Larry also served the same association at the state level as ARA Of Oregon President from 1996-1997. Girls softball was also important to Larry. His daughters Leslie and Liane were very active softball players and he enjoyed watching them play all over the state throughout their school careers. Leslie went on to pitch for Portland University and then on to the University of Arizona Wild Cats.

Larry had many hobbies. He enjoyed flying his own plane, bowling, hunting, fishing, boating, skiing, and watching sports of all kinds. He also raced cars in his younger years. Later in life he loved playing bingo. A special thanks goes to all his bingo friends in Lebanon, and Palm Springs.

Larry will be greatly missed. He enjoyed life to the fullest and loved traveling. He had a great sense of humor that drew people to him. Larry loved his family.

Larry has requested no service so his family will respect his final wishes.