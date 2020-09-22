Lawrence Griggs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 26, 1944 – September 13, 2020

Lawrence Floyd Griggs, 76, of Corvallis passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Born on May 26, 1944 in Meridian, Mississippi to the late Joseph H. Griggs and Mildred M. Griggs (Gaines), Larry moved to the Pacific Northwest during his high school years where he met his wife, Diane L. Griggs (Gerry). In 1972, he and his family relocated to Corvallis, Oregon so he could pursue a Ph.D. at OSU. He spent the remainder of his life working and raising three daughters in Corvallis.

Lawrence was a devoted father and husband, and enjoyed sports, spending time with his daughters and grandson, and sharing laughs with family and friends. He will always be remembered for his educational values, passion for creating opportunities for underrepresented college students, his humble confidence, and genuine kindness. Larry loved the work he did for over 30 years at OSU, and spoke fondly of the students and staff he worked with, their achievements and enjoyed staying connected with them. Post-retirement, Larry volunteered with the Oregon Youth Authority mentoring incarcerated youth of color.