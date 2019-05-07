August 28, 1955 — April 16, 2019
Laurence (Larry) Derek Berry of Philomath passed away unexpectedly while battling complications from the flu and pneumonia at Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland on April 16, 2019. He was 63. His wife was by his side.
Larry was born in Klamath Falls on August 28, 1955. As a child his family moved several times throughout western Oregon finally settling in Corvallis.
After high school Larry joined the Navy, he served on the USS Kirk during the Vietnam War from 1972-1974. Larry was a devoted fan of the annual Albany Veterans Day parade and never missed an opportunity (rain or shine) to be there.
In 1979, Larry met his future wife (Catherine Carlozzi) while working at the 9th Street Cinema. They both went on to live their separate lives and then reconnected in 1986 and moved to Philomath. They were married at Bevens Park in Philomath on October 5, 1991. They bought a small house and have lived there ever since. They raised two truck lovin’, mudslinging, redneck boys.
Larry was an avid car guy and off-road enthusiast. He loved car shows, racing, off road events, and swap meets. Other than his family, his most cherished possession was his 1971 red and white early Bronco. He was an active member of Strawberry Hill Four Wheelers and although the club is made up of many different 4WD vehicles, Larry’s Bronco was a unicorn in a sea of Jeeps. He participated in highway cleanups, SOLV beach cleanups, and various trail cleanups to help preserve the sport that he loved.
He and his wife both donated their time once a year to help with the annual Philomath Frolic and Rodeo behind the scenes, putting up and taking down the directional signs along Main and Applegate Streets.
Larry worked numerous jobs in the Corvallis/Philomath area over the years, including the NorthSide/Diamond B planer mill at the “Y” in Philomath where he worked his way up to Lumber Grader. Since 1994, he has worked for and at the HP site in Corvallis as a technician in their Materials Characterization Lab testing Inkjet pen cartridges. Larry cared about the job he did and the people he worked with. He was the kind of person that would help anyone, anytime, on anything to make the whole team successful. His co-workers considered themselves lucky to have had a chance to work with him.
Larry is survived by his wife Catherine (Cathy) Berry; sons Derek (Amber) Berry of Corvallis and Dustin Berry of Philomath; his “Little Light” granddaughter Eleanor of Corvallis; parents Harold and Judy Berry of Medford; sister Julie (Larry) David of Redding, California; brother Brian (Colleen) Berry of Tacoma, Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at the Philomath Scout Lodge, 660 Clemens Rd., Philomath, OR 97370 on Saturday, May 18, 2019. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. followed by a reception and refreshments until 4 p.m. to reminisce, grieve, support each other and of course, just chat. The dress will be casual, Larry wouldn’t want it any other way.