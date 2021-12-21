Laurel Mae Simmons

Our beloved Laurel became an angel on December 14, 2021. She is survived by her sister, Sally Ann Silver, a niece, two nephews and several cousins. Laurel was a very proud plumbers daughter but so much more. She loved to shadow him everywhere tinkering behind him, all the while learning to fix, build, and tinker herself. Even a 1948 pickup that she rebuilt herself at the age of 14 because she was eager to drive. That truck was her dad's old plumbing truck. Anyone who was blessed to know her knew the witty, generous, kindness in her heart and soul. She touched so many with her warmth and generosity. She will forever be loved and missed. God has gained a special one!