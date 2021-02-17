Laura Margaret Morse

It was during her senior year of high school that she had a disagreement with one of her teachers and she quit school. She was working at the movie theatre in Junction City where she met her future husband Forrest Morse, but he said he would not marry her until she finished school. So she patched things up and was able to graduate with her class. Her spunkiness served her well throughout her life. Her husband Forrest, along with brothers Joe and Bill were the founders of Morse Bros. Inc. which eventually grew to be the largest construction company in Oregon. They sold to Knife River in 1998.