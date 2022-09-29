Sep. 1, 1940 - Sep. 10, 2022

Launa G. Anderson, 82, beloved mother and dear friend to many, passed away on September 10, 2022.

Launa grew up in Lebanon, Oregon on a beautiful country farm, before marrying Jim, the love of her life, in 1963, and moving to Bend in 1971. Launa loved to sing and perform, and reigned as Lebanon's Strawberry Festival Queen in 1958. She graduated with a degree in Education from Oregon School of Education (Western Oregon State University), and taught initially in Albany, before taking time off to raise her family. Once her children were in both in school, Launa returned to teaching and spent 26 years working for the Bend-La Pine School District. She spent a few years working as a classroom teacher, but ultimately followed her passion by becoming an elementary music teacher. Launa was known for her amazing 5th grade musicals, and retired from teaching in 2000.

Upon retirement, Launa spent many years traveling the world with her husband, Jim. They also enjoyed camping with friends and family. They were always busy laughing and having fun together. Sadly, Jim passed away in 2018. Fortunately, she was blessed with good friends and close family to love and support her over the past four years.

Our Mom will be greatly missed, although we celebrate her life knowing that she is dancing once again with our dad, and laughing with long-lost friends. She leaves behind her two children, Julie (Ken) and Jamie (Chrissy), and three cherished grandchildren: Hayden, Jareth and Pollyanna.

There will be a private family service.