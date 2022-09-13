May 31, 1929 - September 5, 2022

ALBANY - Laudie Joseph Privratsky passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Monday September 5, 2022.

Laudie was born in Dickinson, ND on May 31, 1929. Laudie married Dorothy (Hanel) on August 7, 1950.

After serving in the marines during the Korean War and briefly returning home, he moved his family to Oregon where he and his beloved wife Dorothy, raised their three children.

Laudie loved to fish, travel and spend time with his two sons and daughter, their spouses and seven grandchildren: Sara, Molly, Andrea, Brandi, Todd, Emily, Meghan; and 10 great-grandchildren: Madison, Sophia, Brianna, Silas, Jackson, Addie, Allie, Abbie, Blake and Easton.

Laudie was preceded in death by his parents: Anton and Cecilia (Splichal) Privratsky; Spouse Dorothy; brothers: Donald and Edwin; sister Edith; brother-in-laws: Henry Rambousek and Al Kudrna; sister-in-law Elsie Privratsky; and great-granddaughter Olivia Farrow; in-laws: Charles and Rose Hanel; brothers-in-law: Laudie Hanel, Bill Hanel; and sister-in-law Wilma Speck.

Laudie is survived by sons: Dean and spouse Peggy of Bend, OR, Mark and spouse Karen of Albany, OR; Daughter Rhonda Farrow and spouse Art of Albany, OR; Brothers: Tony and spouse Jean of McMinnville, OR, David and spouse Mary of Eloy, AZ, Victor of Lebanon, OR and Jerry and spouse Shirley of New Prague, MN; Sisters: Millie and spouse Don Kudrna, Gladys Rambousek, Marlene and spouse Stanley Steffan and sister-in-law Clem Privratsky of Dickinson, ND; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany, OR on Friday September 30, 2022. Rosary at 10:00 AM followed by funeral mass at 11:00 AM.

Interment will follow at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR on Monday October 3, 2022, 11:15 AM with Military Honors.

Laudie was loved by many and will be missed by all but is now reunited with the love of his life Dorothy. May they both rest in peace.