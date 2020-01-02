October 10, 1944-December 21, 2019

Larry Woods, 75, of Corvallis, passed away peacefully with the support of family, friends and hospice on December 21, 2019

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Larry was born in Los Angeles, California. And raised in Palos Verdes, California. He completed his secondary education at Loyola High School in Los Angeles and spent a year in the Seminary after his graduation. He then went to UCLA for a year before moving to northern California to work as a successful builder and contractor.

Larry was a life-long learner and all the family could rely on him for interesting facts about history, politics, nature and sports. His memory was incredible! He could remember dates of every kind of minutia and we relied on him for all the family's history. He enjoyed thinking games like bridge and chess, and when he played, his dry wit was sure to make the table laugh. In his retirement he moved north to Corvallis, where he enjoyed movies, current events and taking long walks around town. He could name any tree or bush on the OSU Campus.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eloise and Joe Woods and survived by his sister, Joanie Davidson of Petaluma, California. He is also survived by Cousin Katie Barker of Corvallis, numerous cousins and extended family in California, and his dear friend, Richard Barfield of Corvallis. He will be deeply missed. Mchenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Woods as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.