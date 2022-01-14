May 20, 1938 - January 8, 2022

Larry William Painter, 83, of Sweet Home, passed away Saturday. He was born in Lebanon to Quay Arthur and Lizzy Vanza (Cooper) Painter.

Larry served in the United States Air Force from 1957 - 1961 as an Airman First Class. He was based in Texas and then Florida until 1959 when he went to Korea. He was discharged at Kirkland Air Force Base in New Mexico in August of 1961. He received the Good Conduct Medal. Larry was a member of the American Legion post 133.

He lived in Sweet Home until 1956 when he went to Cloverdale for work. He returned to Sweet Home until 1971 when he went to Coos Bay for work. He moved back to Sweet Home in 1972 and lived there until his death.

Larry was a logger and heavy equipment operator.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening, hunting, collecting rocks and coins.

Larry is survived by cousins: Virginia Powell Strickler, Lori Strickler O'Brien and Leonard Demorris, Jerohn Coleman, Loretta Cooper Dixon and her husband, Art, Ray Cooper, Jr. and his wife, Wilma, all of Sweet Home, John Strickler, and his wife, Nancy, of Washington, James Strickler, and his wife, Kathleen, of Georgia, Mary Baxter Walker, of Portland, Lance Baxter, of Portland, Debbie Parker Green, Richard Silverman, and his wife, Traci, of Portland, Terry Silverman, and his wife, of Arizona; nieces, nephews and third cousins.

He was preceded in death by wife, Dorothy May Painter, in 1996; brother, Melvin Kenneth Painter, in 1992; mother, Lizzie Cooper Painter Pannel, in 1998; father, Quay Painter, in 1958; cousins: Beverly Powell Baxter Schafer, Barbra Powell Parker, and Grace Cooper-Milller-Westbrook; and Ryan LeRoy Rowe.

Inurnment with Military honors will be held in April.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com