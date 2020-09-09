Larry Warren

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 3, 1972 – August 25, 2020

Larry Keith Warren passed away on August 25, 2020. Larry was born to Gary Warren and Ramona Painter on January 3, 1972 in Springfield, Oregon. Larry grew up in Springfield and Corvallis, Oregon. Larry moved to Albany, Oregon as an adult.

Larry loved to fish, hunt, camping, go crabbing, spend time at Fall Creek and the coast. Larry loved to play his guitar and would play for anyone who would listen. More than anything, Larry loved being a father to his daughter Tanaya Lane Warren.

Larry is survived by his daughter Tanaya Warren of Albany; father Gary Warren of Ammon, Idaho; sisters Tammy Ridders of Salem, Teresa Troglin of Sandy; brother Terry Chamblin of Albany; Aunt Barbara Perry of Corvallis; nieces Rose Dixon, Samantha Nelson; nephews Joshua McPoil, Shane McPoil and Cameron Chamblin.

Larry was preceded in death by his mother and best friend Ramona Painter.

A funeral service will be held at the Albany Church of Christ, 2710 Madison St. SE Albany, on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Please leave your condolence messages for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.