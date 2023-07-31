May 20, 1942 - June 29, 2023

Larry passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis, Oregon. He was born in Salem, Oregon to Verne and Darlene Redinger. After high school he joined the National Guard.

Larry met his wife of 54 years, Barbara, at Candlearia Car Wash and was married in 1969. This is where their love story began. He worked at Wilson Motors, Bee Hive Truck Rental and Emporium. His last job was at Corvallis Self storage for 16 years. He played softball for over 20 years. They called him, "Big Red". He even had his own softball team named after him, "Mr. Reds".

One of his biggest joys was riding in his red convertible Corvette with B.J. Larry enjoyed classic cars, trips to Reno, hot August nights, going to Casinos and playing Keno.

Larry has 2 children, Ricky and Rachelle (husband, Justin Hiestand); and 8 year old grandson, Jackson. Jackson called him Papa.

We will all miss him terribly. Condolences may be left at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

If desired, donations may be made to Larry's "Go Fund Me" account at www.gofundme.com/f/redinger-family-memorial