September 15, 1945 – March 16, 2020

Larry Spann, 74 of Florence, Oregon, passed away Monday, March 16,2020 He fought for 7 ½ years to beat pancreatic cancer and was a true warrior and a testament to his belief “never give up”.

Larry was born September 15, 1945 in Hamilton, Texas, raised in Blythe, California and became an Oregonian when he left the service in 1967 and moved to Alsea, Oregon. He married, raised 5 children and worked in the timber industry in the Philomath, Corvallis area for most of his adult life.

His interests were bowling, boating, softball and best of all, his children. At age 44, he met and married Cathy and they spent 30 years together RVing, boating, showing and restoring classic cars and riding the dunes in Florence and slick rock in Moab, Utah in their Artic Cat side-by-side.

So very tired after his long battle with cancer, Larry decided to forego additional treatment and said goodbye to his wife and children and joined his youngest son, Michael in heaven at 5:10 am. Rest in peace husband, friend and father. Burns’s Riverside Chapel Florence Funeral Home.

