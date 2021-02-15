Larry Sharpf

Larry K. Sharpf went home to be with the Lord peacefully on February 1, 2021 in a Palm Springs, California hospital with his wonderful caregiver Nina Dunav by his side. He is survived by his two daughters, Deborah Orstad and her husband Mike; and Jennifer Herndon and her husband Mark; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two sisters, several nieces and nephews and many loving friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother and second wife. He resided in Vancouver, Washington and spent winters in Palm Springs, California. He was 82 years old. Please visit his online Memorial for full obituary and tribute section at forevermissed.com/LKS