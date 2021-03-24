April 2, 1948 - March 19, 2021

Larry Ray Porter, 72, of Sweet Home passed away unexpectedly on Friday. He was born in Bend to Glenn D. and Kathleen Rae (Young) Porter.

He resided in Bend with his family until they moved to Albany in 1985, living there for 17 years.

Larry was a man of faith who was a devoted loving caring husband and father. He gave his all to his family and friends. He enjoyed playing music, hunting, computers and playing golf. He had a charismatic personality and loved to visit with people while adding a good joke or two in the conversation to bring a smile and laughter. He was a hard worker and worked as a Laborers Union Official for 26 years and was a Member of Laborers Local 915/121/737 since June of 1967.

He married Catherine Elaine Denman on June 18th, 1967.

Larry had three children: Kari Ann and her husband Frank D. Hatfield, Kevin Ray Porter (deceased), Kelly Lee Porter; two grandsons: John Ray Porter, Chase Dalton Porter; other close relatives were Lee and Claudine Clinton (deceased) and their children: La Rae, Dan, Tim, and Kimberly; along with his brother-in-law Richard Newman and his daughter Britney.