July 25, 1943 - May 31, 2023

Larry M. Kitterman, 79, passed away in his home in Reading, PA, on May 31, 2023 surrounded by his family. Larry was born July 25, 1943 in Corvallis, Oregon to Mildred (Thorn) and Melvin W. Kitterman and raised in Philomath.

Larry was the husband of Patricia (Preston) Kitterman, who passed away on April 6, 2022, having been married 55 years. Larry graduated from Philomath High School in 1961. He joined the Navy and was stationed at the US Naval Hospital in Philadelphia, PA, where he met his wife, Pat.

Larry spent his 50+ year career in technical support and management of film packaging as a Certified Quality Engineer, working for Boyertown Packaging, Hargro Flexible Packaging, and D. Thomas + Associates.

His two passions were running and golf. He ran for more than 35 years, completing 16 marathons, including the Boston and Marine Corps Marathons.

Larry is survived by his daughters, Michele L. Rossi, of Lititz, PA, and Jennifer A. Flannery, wife of Clay, of Downingtown, PA; grandchildren, Connor, Morgan and Mia; sister, Linda Standeven, wife of Jack, of Adair Village, OR; sister-in-law Ellen Kitterman, widow of Ronald, of Corvallis; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 in Reading, PA. Inurnment will be held privately at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Contributions can be made in Larry's memory to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 or online at pulmonaryfibrosis.org. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.