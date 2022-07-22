Larry Holder

July 24, 1950 - April 28, 2022

Larry was a man of many interests and hobbies. He was born to Miles Leonard and Laura Holder. He was the oldest of three children. Larry had three children from his early marriage, Reggie, Larry and Lisa, who live in Georgia.

Larry worked at UL with the farm animals, then he worked in Iron work building high rise buildings in Florida and other places. Later he went to a wooden boat building school in Maine where he did graduate with a halo on his head. He had fallen onto a rocky beach and broke his neck a few days before graduation! He loved canoeing with his friends and also solo, going down the Swanee River and other rivers.

His dream was to live in the PNW so came out in 2003 to live. He did work at CTC welding for a few years. He got into bonsai plants and had many other interests, loved the great outdoors. Some of his favorite things and memories were of fishing and water. His cousin Ralph and he have many fishing stories to tell of. He loved watching the hummingbirds especially at his house who would come up to him.

His parents, his sister Linda and brother Art, his son Reggie and one of his grandchildren passed before him, but he leaves behind Larry and Lisa and long time companion, Mona Gerig and her family who dearly loved him.

A small memorial and ash spreading at top of Mary's Peak on Sunday, 12:30 p.m. and potluck following at the Philomath City Park. Matt Gordon from Corvallis First Christian will officiate.