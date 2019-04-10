{{featured_button_text}}

November 25, 1951 — April 3, 2019

Larry was predeceased by his father and brother.

He is survived by his wife; mother; three siblings; three children; a stepson; and four grandchildren.

Serving the family is North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Larry H. Shores
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.