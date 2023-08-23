January 21, 1960 - August 13, 2023

Larry Grant, 63, of Glasgow, Montana, passed away on August 13, 2023, after a long battle with ALS.

Larry was born on January 21, 1960, to William and Helen Grant in Glasgow, Montana. In 1970 the family moved to Sublimity, Oregon and later to Lebanon, Oregon. Larry graduated from Lebanon high school in 1978 and went on to study drafting at Chemeketa Community College graduating in 1984.

In 1977, Larry met Kathie Currey in Lebanon, Oregon. Larry and Kathie married in 1981. The couple later moved to Oregon City, Oregon in 1989. Larry and Kathie went on to have two children, Stephanie and Thomas.

In his free time, Larry enjoyed: camping, water skiing, hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding, off-roading in his Scout, and working on his 1956 Chevy with friends and family.

In 2022, after being diagnosed with ALS, Larry retired and moved back to Glasgow where he lived out his remaining days playing with his grandkids and working on his old Chevy.

Larry is predeceased in death by his father William Grant. He is survived by his mother, Helen Grant; siblings: Valree and James Grant; daughter, Stephanie House; son, Thomas Grant, and five grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Bell Mortuary in Glasgow on August 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Condolences may be left for the family at bellmortuaryglasgow.com.