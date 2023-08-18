Larry was born in Eugene, OR to Paul and Dorothy (Headings) Stutzman. He grew up in Harrisburg. He moved to the Scheler House in Albany in March 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters Barbara, Joann, and Gloria Johnson. The family would like to thank the staff at the Chamberlin House and Lumina Hospice for the love and care Larry received. A funeral service will be at 4 pm on Saturday, August 26 at Brownsville Mennonite Church, with a private burial at Alford Cemetery in Harrisburg. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chamberlin House 421 NE Water Ave. Ste. 2300 Albany, OR. 97321 or Lumina Hospice. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).