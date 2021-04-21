February 1, 1956 - April 11, 2021

Larry Edward Martell, 65, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday. He was born in Los Angeles, California to Michael Alvin and Beverly Ann (Nelson) Martell.

They lived in Whittier, California before making Sweet Home their home in 1970 when his family relocated to the area. He graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1974. He worked locally and in Idaho before learning and settling into his profession of flooring installation. He started his own business in 1997 that he worked until his passing.

Larry loved his community. He used his skills whenever he could to help anyone. He used these skills to help local churches get new flooring, flooring for bus stops for kids, and even went abroad once to help build a church in Mexico. He bought any and everything that any kid was selling for any fundraiser. If he could help, he would.

He enjoyed the outdoors, the ocean, beach, woods, lakes, rivers and nature. He had been a hunter and avid fisherman. Clear Lake was his sanctuary. He loved sports; the Los Angeles Angels and Oregon State Beavers were just a few of his favorites. He also loved cars and trucks, old or new. He always had a smile on his face.