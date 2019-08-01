November 9, 1950 — July 19, 2019
Larry Folsom, 68, died Friday, July 19 at his home in Albany.
Larry was born in Salem, Oregon to Kyle Folsom and Mary (Bose) Folsom. He attended Crabtree Elementary School, Albany Middle School, and graduated from Albany Union High School. He earned his Associate's Degree from LBCC.
Larry worked his family's farm before serving in the US Army as a sharpshooter, M Company 3rd Sq 2 A CAV. After his honorable discharge, Larry worked for Georgia Pacific before obtaining his insurance license and moving on to Rhodes Warden Insurance, where he stayed until his retirement.
On April 22, 2012, Larry married Joni L. Proctor in Neskowin, Oregon.
Larry was a very proud father and grandfather, a loving husband to his wife, and a loyal friend to many. He will be remembered for his easy-going demeanor and his sharp sense of humor. He was a bow hunter and an avid fisherman, who especially loved the sea. He was very proud of his family's farming heritage as well as his time spent in the service.
Larry is survived by his wife, Joni; brother, Keith; sister, Kylene; his sons, Kyle, Daniel, Chris, and Benjamin; niece, Monica; nephew, Keith E.; as well as his eight grandchildren.
Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Mary E. Bose Folsom and his father, Kyle B. Folsom.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on August 3, 2019 at 36083 Folsom Rd SE, Albany. The celebration will be followed by a Flag Ceremony across the street at 36053 Folsom Rd SE and separate receptions will be held at both locations for family and friends. Extra parking available at 36053 Folsom Rd SE.