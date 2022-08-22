Larry Dean Heacock

July 10, 1939 - July 4, 2022

Larry Dean Heacock joined his Savior on July 4, 2022, six days before his 83rd birthday. He was predeceased by his parents Marjorie (Hoofnagle) and Donald Heacock along with his sister, Sandra Jean and her husband, William Engler. He is survived by his wife Sharon, brother in law and wife, Roland and Linda Krug, 1 niece and 3 nephews.

Larry was born in Waterloo, Iowa on July 10, 1939; lived in Indianapolis, Indiana; Altadena, California where he and his father built a go cart for the Soap Box Derby and a chess table on which they played the game and in Rancho Cordova, California where he built a telescope from scratch and ground the mirror. He enjoyed having his telescope housed at U of C at Davis until he graduated in 1963 with a BS in Mathematics.

Larry married his college sweetheart, Sharon Louise Krug, August 29, 1964. They lived in SF, CA for 19 years. While deciding how to use his degree he published "A Doodling Problem" in the Mathematics Magazine in 1969. He received his teaching degree from U of SF. He taught at El Camino HS in SF until 1980. He then pursued his MS in Mathematical Statistics at Cal State Hayward which brought him to Oregon where he taught at LBCC and then practiced personal financial planning.

Larry was intelligent, creative, artistic, witty, diligent, kind, loyal, and honest to the mark. He was a gifted Renaissance man who loved the classics, old time hymns and Shakespeare. In the early years he and Sharon enjoyed traveling the country to visit family in Iowa. He enjoyed astronomy pointing out the constellations and sharing the wonders of the universe through his telescope. Always the teacher, he enjoyed pointing out the planets and their differences.

A special thank you to the staff at Conifer House Memory care and to Serenity Hospice.

A Celebration of life will be at Grant Ave. Baptist Church on August 27, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Contributions in his name can be made to Hillsdale College, Donor Services, 33 E College Street, Hillsdale MI 49242 or the Alzheimer's Association. There will be a live stream of the service on the YouTube channel on the Grant Avenue Baptist Website.