Larry Dean Cole

October 15, 1949 – September 25, 2022

Larry Cole, 72, of Philomath, passed away at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.

The son of Raymond and Hollie (Valentine) Cole, he was born in Corvallis. He married his best friend, Shirley M. Leslie on January 31, 1970, in Philomath.

After graduation, he enlisted in the Army, serving four years, including Vietnam, serving with the 25th/27th Wolf Hounds from 1969-1970.

Larry's family and grandchildren were the center of his life. Being at all their sporting events, four wheeling, camping, water skiing, traveling, hunting, and fishing, especially in the ocean.

He found his niche when he purchased Mainline Pump & Irrigation. He loved his work and all that the met along the way. He always had a laugh and a smile.

He was the strength of our family, leaving us with a legacy of his love. We are proud to be able to carry on his name and ideals.

Larry is survived by his wife, Shirley; children: Sheila Griffin, Douglas and his wife Lesley, Shon and his wife, Stacy; brother, Dennis Cole and his wife, Shirley; sister, Ruth Moser; grandchildren: Kayla and her husband George Hogan, Tyler Griffin, Emma Griffin, Logan Cole, Amber Demaris; great-granddaughter Brynlee; nieces and nephews, Scott Miller, Merry Lowe, Jan Kilgore, and Denise Brown.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Boyd, and sister Nina.

There will be a 1:00 PM Memorial Service on Friday, October 7 at Fisher Funeral Home 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321. A gathering will follow the service at Philomath City Park.

