March 20, 1947 – December 25, 2022

Larry D. Hiner, Sr., 75, of Coos Bay, formerly of Lebanon, died, December 25, 2022 in Coos Bay, Oregon.

Larry was born March 20, 1947 in Sweet Home, Oregon the son of Doyle and Dorothy (Halm) Hiner. Larry moved to Lebanon as a child and graduated from Lebanon High School.

Larry married Christine A. Kleint on October 5, 1967 in Lebanon, Oregon. Larry worked on the Slack Mink Farm as a young man then worked at Griggs Plywood, Foster Plywood and Willamette Industries. In 1982, he moved to Coos Bay where he worked at the Coos Bay Waste Water Treatment Plant retiring in 2002 as lead operator.

Larry enjoyed working on old cars and loved anything chrome. He also enjoyed reading, trying to fix old record players, collecting records, growing flowers and gardening.

He is survived by his wife Christine, son David Hiner, sister Marlene Swanson, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Larry was preceded in death by his son Larry Hiner, Jr., grandson Chance Hiner, brothers Jerry and Terry Hiner.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 7, 2022 at Sand Ridge Cemetery in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.