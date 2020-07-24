June 30, 1935 – July 20, 2020
Larry Curtis Kropf, 85, passed into the arms of Jesus, his Lord and Savior on July 20, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis. He was born on June 30, 1935 in the family farmhouse next to where he lived and farmed his entire life near Halsey.
Larry’s chosen career was farming after alternative military service in 1958 and he continued until his passing. He also drove truck, ran heavy construction equipment, and built custom farm machinery. His passion for farming gave him strength through the good and bad times to be successful and build a legacy in the community for excellence, honesty, helpfulness, and dependability.
Larry had strong conservative political views that he was unafraid to share with others and was politically active.
He loved music, sang in the Valley Men’s Chorus, and played guitar. He and Lynn attended Calvary Chapel in Harrisburg where he was an integral part of the fellowship and will be greatly missed. Larry had a strong love for God’s Word as well as a lifelong passion for aviation and loved to give people rides from his farm airstrip in his airplane.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn of 33 years, sons Lance and Jeff, stepdaughters Shari Johnstone and Tally Dent, Darline Borgaard (mother of his sons), brother Veldon, and sisters Joyce Gingerich and Arzalea Hostetler.
He was preceded in death by his son Robyn Kropf, parents Orie and Velda Curtis Kropf, brother Delwin, and infant sister Jean.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 25, at 11 a.m. at Alford Cemetery near Harrisburg.
There will be a private family viewing Friday, July 24, 2020, Noon-5 p.m.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
