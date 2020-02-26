September 4, 1939 – February 23, 2020
Larry Coakley passed away very peacefully in his sleep, due to Alzheimer’s disease. He was 80 years old.
Larry was born September 4, 1939, in Lynch, Nebraska, to Lillian (Wecker) and Leonard Coakley. He moved with his family, to Lebanon, in 1952.
He graduated from Lebanon Union High School, in 1957, where he enjoyed the honor of being Boys League President. He also was crowned King of All School Carnival.
He met his future wife, Joann Hanson, out in the bean yard, in 1957. They were married in 1959.
Work was always an important feature of Larry’s life. He always had 2 or 3 jobs going at the same time. He worked at the Cascade Plywood Mill. He was a truck driver for Nofziger Seed Company. He did lots of work for the railroad, stacking up heavy bars that been used in the boxcars to separate the loads. He would then line the walls and floors with big sheets of cardboard for shipping bags of grass seed. He finished the last 27 years of his working career at Teledyne Wah Chang, in Albany.
Larry’s happy place was behind the wheel of a big rig or in his car. He loved to drive all day and go exploring.
At the ripe old age of 50, he decided to take of snow skiing. His Oldest grandson was five. He loved taking the kids and grandkids, in their Suburban, and head for the Willamette Pass.
Upon retirement in 2001, he enjoyed being a snowbird. He felt fortunate to spend 17 wonderful years in Yuma, Arizona. He had lots of friends there, who were former Wah Chang co-workers.
Also, after retirement, he looked forward to his daily 5a.m. coffee group of old friends.
Larry was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and also a life member of the Elks Club.
Larry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joann. His children: son Dean (Valerie) Coakley, and daughter Ginger (Jim) Cate.
Grandchildren: Stella Cate, Remie Coakley, Henry Heley, and Nolan Heley.
Siblings Harold (Charlene) Coakley, Twila Coakley, and Darrell (Sue) Coakley.
His family wishes to thank the staff of Anna House, in Albany. Where Larry spent his last months. He was given tender, loving care by Rona, Angel, and Tabby. Also, a special thanks to his Hospice nurse, Chantilly.
Private graveside services are planned.
Memorials may be given in Larry’s memory to Our Saviors Lutheran Church, in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home. 86 W. Grant St. Lebanon, Oregon 97355.