larry Clark

Larry loved working outdoors, spending many years on the Corvallis Country Club's Greens committee. At home, he and Carrol created a beautiful garden and, of course, Larry’s lawn - the greenest grass you have ever seen. He loved Carrol's delicious home cooking, May's egg foo young, and a Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixin’s. Music was a constant pleasure and he created more than thirty mixes, referring to them as "Larry's hits” (Willie Nelson was a big favorite). Larry loved all his travels with Carrol, including road trips, “short cuts” through back country roads, and visits to Greece, Tokyo, Mexico and London - but best of all were their annual trips to Palm Springs and Kona, Hawai'i. Even with cancer, Larry made sure to squeeze one more beautiful Hawai'i trip into the final few weeks of his life. Most of all, there was time spent with family: not only his wife and daughters, but the men his daughters married and partnered with, whom he loved like sons, and the grandchildren he treasured. In his last years, Larry spoke of the gift cancer had given him: "The beauty of a long illness is getting to see friends and loved ones more than you ever would get to otherwise - not in a lifetime." He was so appreciative, so grateful for all the time he got to spend with his people, and for their support. Larry is survived by his wife, Carrol Clark; his daughter and son-in-law Carrie and Damon Novelli and grandson Ryder; his daughter and son-in-law Katie and Ryan Hill and grandchildren Izaak and Caroline; his daughter Laurie Clark and her partner Ivan Sucharski; his brothers and sisters-in-law Tim and Jan Thompson and Gene and Susan Clark; his nephews, niece, cousins, and many cherished friends.