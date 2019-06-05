September 10, 1948 — May 22, 2019
Larry Allen Griffith, 70, of Albany, passed away Wednesday May 22, 2019.
He was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Harley Woodrow and Dorthy Elizabeth (Boege) Griffith.
His family moved to Philomath when Larry was a young boy. He attended school in Philomath until his family moved to Corvallis, where he graduated from Corvallis High School in 1967.
Larry met his soon to be wife, Mary Ellen (Dickinson) Griffith at Mazzi’s in Corvallis, where she was working. They were married on May 8, 1993, and enjoyed 26 happy years together.
He worked at CH2M for 30 years in the capacity of janitor and delivery person. He loved to drive and enjoyed visiting friends and family and the scenery.
Larry was a very friendly person and made numerous lifelong friends. He also loved Chihuahua dogs and he and wife, Mary, called their dogs their “kids.” Larry was a people person and he and Mary enjoyed going to flea markets with Larry’s mother, Dorthy. Larry raised birds and he, Mary and his mother spent many years showing their birds at the Oregon State Fair and won several ribbons.
Larry always had an affinity for cars and could recognize and identify the year and make of cars. He collected model cars for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Johnathan and his wife, Sarah; brother, James and his wife, Eloise Griffith; five grandchildren; and several cousins.
Larry was preceded in death by his mother; father; brother, Carl; and sister, LaRee.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10 at First United Methodist Church in Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the cost of funeral expenses by contacting Sweet Home Funeral Chapel.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)