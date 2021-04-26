Larry Allen Cook

January 22, 1945 - April 16, 2021

In the early evening hours of April 16th Larry left his home on Nashville Rd., to enter his eternal rest in heaven. His death was unexpected and was not due to Covid 19.

Larry was born to Lawrence B. Cook and Margaret J. Cook in Corvallis, Oregon.

He attended school in Philomath until his family moved to Burntwoods in 1955. There he began what would be an illustrious career of educational and athletic achievement. He was an outstanding scholar and graduated from Eddyville High School in 1963 with a 4.0 GPA. Larry excelled in athletics and received letters all four years of high school in football, basketball, and baseball. He was chosen All League and All State in Football in his junior and senior year. After high school he attended OSU for two years and walked onto the football program his freshman year.

Larry married his high school love, Ann Eagleson on June 19, 1965. They would have celebrated their 56th Anniversary in June. Into their family they welcomed Laric Shane in 1967, Wendy Ann in 1970 and Joleane Marie in 1974. Their three children brought great joy and happiness to Larry's life and he was at his best when spending time with them.