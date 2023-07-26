December 29, 1941 - July 21, 2023

If Larry couldn't be in a boat somewhere fishing, spending time in his garden was the next best thing to him. He was in his happy place in his garden when his life suddenly ended on July 21. We think he would have wanted it that way. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, yard work, and gardening.

Larry and his wife Lisa (Anneliese) were married for 53 years until her death on August 9, 2022. After they both retired from law enforcement careers they worked hard on their farm raising cattle until they ultimately decided it was time to just have fun. Hunting and fishing were a passion for both of them, and they had many fishing trips to Odell Lake and salmon seasons spent at Happy Landing on the Alsea River. They loved their Labrador Retriever dogs, who were each named Cinder. Cinder 4 survives them.

After graduating from Corvallis High School in 1960, Larry joined the US Army. When he returned from his Army service, he began a career in law enforcement with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, retiring as Captain in 1992 after 25 years of service. He made a career of caring for those around him. Larry was a hard-working man who was friendly, helpful, and generous.

Larry was preceded in death by his siblings Ken Burright, Bud Burright, Betty Green, and Carole Parnell. His surviving siblings are Barbara Stevenson, Danny Burright, Ron Burright, and Mike Burright. He leaves behind a large extended family, lots of good friends and neighbors and a freezer full of salmon.

A graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, August 9th at 11:00 AM.

McHenry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.