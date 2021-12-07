April 17, 1931 – December 4, 2021

Laretta L. Thornton, 90, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, December 4, at her home.

She was born in Toledo, to Tom and Retta (Weathers) Byerley. She went to the Moody School, a one-room school house on Yaquina Bay, near Toledo. Her freshman year was spent at Salem High School. As her father was ill, her parents moved to Brownsville to be closer to family. She was a cheerleader at the Brownsville High School.

On February 3, 1949, she married Ivan R. Thornton in Eugene. They lived on the Thornton Farm east of Brownsville, for almost 63 years, until Ivan's passing in 2012. She continued to live there until 2018, when she moved in with her youngest son, Randall, and wife, Julie.

Laretta was a former member of the Brownsville Jaycee-ettes while Ivan was a member of the Brownsville Jaycees, a community organization.

She enjoyed getting flowers to grow from a small start, knitted many a pair of slippers, and kept a very tidy home. Family was her passion. Coming from a large family, she enjoyed large reunions of siblings, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and more.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Evers, of Salem, son, Randall Thornton of Lebanon, and a sister, Jean Stenberg; seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Donald Thornton, two great-granddaughters, 10 brothers and three sisters.

A service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 11, at Fisher Funeral Home in Albany.

