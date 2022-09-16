December 21, 1934 - August 21, 2022

ALBANY - LaRayne Harkins, wife, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother was born to Frederick and Nelda Peacor (Welch) in Portland, OR on December 21, 1934, and passed into the loving arms of Heaven August 21, 2022 in Albany at 87 years of age. Losing her mother at childbirth and her father at age five, LaRayne spent her early years in foster care attending grade school in St. Paul, OR and graduating from Eugene High School in 1953.

LaRayne met her Prince Charming in Eugene, OR and she and Morton Harkins were married in 1954 in Lincoln City and had 67 years of marriage bliss. Having been baptized in 1952, she loved her Lord her entire adult life and in fact met Mort at a church function.

Living in the Eugene area she and Mort had three children: Gary, Sherri and Debra, and then moving to the Albany-Corvallis area in 1969. After four years in Hawaii, they again returned to the central valley.

LaRayne was a great homemaker for her family, raising the family, attending their many functions, a great seamstress, she made many of their clothes, helping with the animals, and best of all a great cook not only for her family and friends but also was asked for her famous pies at family gatherings. We ate well.

After the children became older, LaRayne worked many years outside the home. She spent years as a secretary in the Oregon State ROTC department and more years in the woman's wear departments at the Broadway and Emporium stores. She then joined her husband in grandfather clock sales, and they worked together attending major fairs and trade and gift shows on the west coast. Their retail clock and gift store led to her retirement because of health.

LaRayne loved to square dance. She and Mort danced for twenty years. LaRayne was known for her many beautiful dresses which she designed and made herself. She and Mort were chair of the State summer dance festival in Eugene in 1969 which led to taking part in the National square dance festival in Seattle. LaRayne loved her horses. She rode her buckskin horse many enjoyable miles. LaRayne was a "Tea Drinking" Red-Hatter, enjoying many fun moments and outings with the "Girls." LaRayne always had a smile, enjoyed her church, Grace Bible Fellowship, her family activities, and her many friends. Her back injury in 1974 led to several major operations but her "pain-pump" kept most her pain at bay, the smile on her face and allowed many of her activities until her last few years.

She is survived by her husband, Mort; children: Gary Harkins (Katherine), Sherri Johnson (Steve) and Debbie Harkins; Grandchildren: Jassion Bynum, Victoria Anderson (Kenedy) and three Great-Grandchildren: Jakota and Ainsley Bynum and Rowan Anderson (New); nephew, Chuck Peacor (Joan); niece Sandi Bernard. She was preceded by her parents, three brothers and a sister and many friends. Her smile will be missed by those special friends who knew her in this life.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 24 at 1:00 PM at Grace Bible Fellowship in Tangent. Bring your smiles and remembrances.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).