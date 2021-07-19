June 16, 1939 - June 30, 2021

Lane Carter Wickwire was born in June 1939 in Longview, Washington, to Boyd and Elizabeth Wickwire. He graduated from R.A. Long High School. Lane died June 30, 2021, at age 82, in Salem. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Arjean, and his three children: Terri (Grant) Kistler, Robert (Julie) Wickwire and Susan (James) Babcock, as well as by grandchildren, Lauren Wickwire, John (Nina) Wickwire and Jacob Babcock.

Lane received his degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1961 from Oregon State University. He had a long, successful career with Willamette Industries, retiring as Division Vice President in 2002. He was awarded membership in the OSU Academy of Distinguished Engineers in 2000.

An avid golfer, Lane's other hobbies included growing bonsai, woodworking, hunting and fishing. He lived a full, happy life and will be dearly missed.

A memorial service for Lane will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Salem, Saturday, July 24, at 1 p.m., with a reception in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, Lane would be proud to have donations made in his name to the Tunnels to Towers program or to DAV housing for disabled veterans.