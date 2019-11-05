April 14, 1973 — October 21, 2019
Lance Odessa Kilmer was born in McMinnville, Oregon to Calvin and Mary Lou Kilmer. He lived in Sheridan until his family moved to Albany in November of 1975.
He attended South Shore Elementary School, Calapooia Middle School, and South Albany High School, graduating in 1991. Lance loved sports and participated in football, basketball, track, and baseball. In later years, he enjoyed playing racquetball and sometimes golf.
After high school, Lance attended Southern Oregon University in Ashland, pursuing a degree in Health and Fitness Promotion.
Lance attended First Assembly of God Church in Albany and was active in the Royal Rangers program and youth activities. He especially loved riding in the truck with his dad, and eventually learning to drive the big rig.
After college, Lance worked in the fitness industry in the Portland area until moving to Boise, Idaho. There, he continued to work in fitness, and also worked in auto and real estate sales.
Lance met Elizabeth Elmore in Boise and they were married in 2003. He returned to Albany in 2010.
In subsequent years, Lance enjoyed working as an official in youth and high school sports programs. He loved helping his nephews improve their football and basketball skills and watching their sporting events.
Lance was preceded in death by his father, Calvin O. Kilmer; his grandparents, Paul and Blanche Kilmer; and grandfather, Warren Britt.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Kilmer (her partner, Patrick Brock); grandmother, Elizabeth Britt; sister, Leann McCormick; nephews, Nathan and Austin McCormick; ex-wife, Elizabeth Elmore; several aunts, Linda (Donald) Hevener, Shelly Corrias (Randy Rodacker), Marilyn (Bob) Swartzentruber, Melvena (Derald) Hostetler, and Sharon (Al) Nisly, and numerous cousins and extended family members.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 2 at Hope Church in Albany.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.