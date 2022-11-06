 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LaDonna Whitney

LaDonna Whitney

June 8, 1945 - October 8, 2022

LaDonna Whitney, 77, passed peacefully on October 8. She was predeceased by her parents, Dorothy and Alfred, and her husband, G.S. Jack Whitney.

LaDonna is survived by her goddaughter and niece Katherine Whitney (Michael Lebsack) of Eaton, CO, and half-siblings Barbara Wright (Richmond, VA), Betty Crisel (Lavalette, WV), Betty Jo Tolley (Strongsville, OH), Dorothy Bollen (Hot Springs, AR), Wanda James (Benton, AR), Lewis Chamness II (El Prado, NM), Goldie Otwell (Hot Springs, AR), and Edna Howard (Hot Springs, AR).

LaDonna will be fondly remembered for many valuable contributions to her community.

Services will be at Macy Chapel in Greeley, CO, on November 6.

