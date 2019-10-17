January 8, 1920 — October 8, 2019
LaDonna Esther Moody, 99, of Albany, passed away on October 8, 2019. She was born in Lebanon to Jesse William and Elizabeth (Pepperling) Arehart. She grew up in the Lebanon and Sweet Home area.
In 1935, LaDonna married Otto Schultz and in 1937, their son Robert Terry was born. In 1958, the couple divorced. LaDonna got remarried to Arthur D. Sherman of Sweet Home in 1963. Arthur brought with him to the marriage his two lovely daughters, Susan and Sally. Arthur passed away in 1973. In 1983, LaDonna moved to Albany and married Richard Ajax Moody. Ajax brought with him to the marriage his two handsome sons, William and James, and his lovely daughter Dawn. Ajax passed away in 2006.
In the 1940’s, LaDonna worked as a cook in the logging camps around the Sweet Home area. In the late 1950’s and early 1960’s, she worked in the nursing profession.
LaDonna became active in Contract Bridge in the 60’s. She became a very accomplished player, earning her Life Master Certificate in 1987. She earned Silver Life Master Awards in 2000 and 2005. In 2008, LaDonna achieved a Gold Life Master Award.
LaDonna is survived by her daughters Susan Sherman of Albany, Sally Lawrence (Jerry) of Lyons, and Dawn Jayne of Vancouver, Washington; sons William Moody (Sandy) of Danville, California and James Moody (Julie) of Corvallis; as well as many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Terry Schultz.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 19 at Gilliland Cemetery in Sweet Home. Services will conclude at the cemetery.
The family would like to thank A Peace of Mind Adult Foster Care Home and Blair House for their loving care of our Mom. We would also like to thank Samaritan Evergreen Hospice of Albany for all their support and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, please support Samaritan Evergreen Hospice of Albany or a charity of your choice.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).