Ladelle Dieterle

July 28, 1927 - February 18, 2021

Ladell Dieterle, 93, of Albany, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.

Ladell was born in Longmont, Colorado to Clarence Michael and Vera Amy (Lockling) Neiman. She grew up in Longmont, then moved to Oregon and graduated from Springfield High School.

She married Paul Dieterle in Springfield on September 14, 1947. They were married for 60 years before he passed in 2007.

They enjoyed square dancing in the Eugene area. Ladell was also a member of the Order of Easter Star and the Rebekahs.

Ladell is survived by her children, Patricia Cordell and husband Gene, Amy Sherman and husband John, Sr., and Chris Dieterle and wife Linda; honorary son, Dan McCafferty; 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 5 great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; and sisters, Dorothy and Roberta.

A memorial service will be at 2:30pm, Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Eastside Christian Church.

