January 29, 1939 — November 11, 2018
Laddie Stanton (79), known to his family as “Bud,” passed away on November 11, 2018, at home in Richland, Washington.
Laddie was born on January 29, 1939 in Pringle, South Dakota, and grew up as the second oldest of five siblings. The family moved to Bend, Oregon, where he graduated from Bend High School in 1957.
He met Jane Clark in Newcastle, Wyoming, and they married on May 25, 1960.
As a young man, Laddie worked in road construction throughout Colorado and Wyoming and learned to pilot small planes.
In 1966, he enrolled at Trinidad State Junior College in the emerging computer technician program. After graduation, he worked for Sperry Univac which led them to Maryland and finally to settle in Seattle, Washington.
They fulfilled their dream to retire by age 50 and own their own business when they bought the Pinecrest Lodge in De Borgia, Montana, in 1990. They loved running the lodge, meeting all sorts of new people and serving up some of the best homemade food around, and continued to do so until Jane passed away in 1997. People came from far and wide to enjoy good food and conversation at the Pinecrest.
Laddie sold the Pinecrest a year after Jane's death, bought a motorhome and traveled the west coast as a fiber optics technician for a few years. He finally settled in Richland, Washington, where he enjoyed playing golf, reading, and watching football (Go Seahawks!).
Laddie is preceded in death by his beautiful and beloved wife, Jane; his father, Ted; and his brother, Larry.
He is survived by his mother, Catherine; his son, Laddie Jr. and his two children, Rebecca and Matthew; his daughter, Viki Stanmour and her son, Samuel; his sisters, Dixie Tanner (Russel), Kay Cass (Wayne), and June Jensen (Tom); and many other family members and friends.
A family memorial gathering honoring Laddie’s life was held in Albany in January. He is deeply missed by all.