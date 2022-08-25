July 22, 1940 - July 5, 2022
L. Diane Sprinkle passed away July 5th in Glendale Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband and best friend, Richard (Dick) Sprinkle and granddaughter Tina Quintero-Swanson.
She leaves behind her three children, Kenny Swanson of Mesa, Arizona, Oren Swanson of Salem, Oregon, and Janell Hughes of Athens, Georgia. Four grandchildren, Daniel Bown and Shelly-Lynn Hughes both of Phoenix, Arizona, Nicole Champagne and KJ Swanson of Mesa, Arizona. Finally, two great-grandchildren, Ryder Lynch and Charlotte Champagne.