L. Diane Sprinkle

She was preceded in death by her loving husband and best friend, Richard (Dick) Sprinkle and granddaughter Tina Quintero-Swanson.

She leaves behind her three children, Kenny Swanson of Mesa, Arizona, Oren Swanson of Salem, Oregon, and Janell Hughes of Athens, Georgia. Four grandchildren, Daniel Bown and Shelly-Lynn Hughes both of Phoenix, Arizona, Nicole Champagne and KJ Swanson of Mesa, Arizona. Finally, two great-grandchildren, Ryder Lynch and Charlotte Champagne.