August 27, 1993—August 11, 2018
Kylee Marie Landucci, 24, of Albany passed away Saturday, Aug 11, 2018.
Kylee was born August 27, 1993 at Stevens Memorial Hospital in Edmonds, Washington to Daniel Robert Landucci and Heather Marie Long.
Kylee attended grade school at Adams Elementary and Linus Pauling Middle School in Corvallis and graduated high school from the Albany Options Academy. Kylee also attended beauty school while she lived in Kansas and was currently attending Linn-Benton Community College.
From a very young age, Kylee found joy and comfort in music and dancing. Her love to dance stems back before she could even walk. Kylee was a self-taught guitar player and singer.
She loved to share her music with everyone and performed in many talent shows and several Linn-Benton County Teen Idols. Kylee loved to write and perform her own original music. Her beautiful and unique voice would steal your attention.
Kylee was a gregarious soul. She loved to socialize and talk with her friends. She was always on the go looking for something fun. Kylee loved the water and her favorite place to be was at the beach. She was very artistic and loved to change her hair and makeup often. Kylee also enjoyed drawing and graphic arts which was reflected in her many beautiful tattoos.
Kylee is survived by her mother, Heather Long; father, Daniel Landucci; sister, Danielle Landucci; brother, Bradly Landucci; grandparents, Barbara and Richard Ferrell; grandmother, Judee Butler; grandfather, Kenneth Duke; stepfather, Joshua Long; stepsister, Kira Long; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family held a private memorial service at Calvary Chapel in Corvallis.
Online condolences can be left on www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.