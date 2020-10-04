Kyle Carter

May 19, 1964 – September 28, 2020

Kyle Robert Carter of Canby, Oregon died at age 56 on September 28, 2020. He is survived by wife Brandi Carter (Parr), son Austin Carter, wife Patricia and granddaughter Adaline; daughter Sophie Carter; son Mason Carter; brother Hal Carter of Philomath; and sister Carlea White of Scio; and many other family members and dear friends. He was preceded in death by both parents, Wayne Carter and Karen Carter (Hamm) originally from Philomath.

Kyle was born in Juneau, Alaska, but spent his childhood in rural Philomath, Oregon, where he learned to appreciate the outdoors and discovered his love for fishing. It was in Philomath that he began his career in the tire industry. His career took him to several locations in Oregon. He made Canby his home when he started working for Millar's Point S (formerly Tire Factory) in 2002.

Kyle and wife Brandi were married in 1995. Son Austin was born in 1995, daughter Sophie in 2001, and son Mason in 2009. He was devoted to his family and fully participated in life as a husband and father. On time off, you would most likely see Kyle fishing pole in hand, working in his yard, on the sidelines or stands of one of his kids' events, grilling or cooking, watching the Seahawks, or helping a friend.