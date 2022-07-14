May 19, 1938 - July 12, 2022

Knud Sonderhede Larsen, age 84, passed away peacefully in his Corvallis residence on Tuesday July 12th. Born in Silkeborg, Denmark to Jens Sonderhede Larsen, and Gerda Nielsine Marie Larsen, he was one of six siblings. Most of his immediate family immigrated to California in 1954.

In 1958, he married the love of his life, Katherine Janice Kempf. Three children followed. While raising his family, he pursued his B.A., M.A., and Doctoral degrees in psychology. Knud had a distinguished career at Oregon State University, attaining full professorship. Additionally, Knud taught, researched, and guest lectured at other universities around the globe including Norway, Denmark, England, Bulgaria, and Viet Nam throughout his career. He is well published and is the author of many articles and books in the field of social psychology.

Knud also had a passion for political and social issues throughout his life.

In his retirement years, Knud enjoyed his professor emeritus status with Oregon State University, travel, cruising, reading, writing books, guest lecturing, and spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Two of his siblings, brother Peter Larsen, and half sister Ulla passed away in Denmark.

Knud is survived by his widow, Katherine Larsen of Corvallis, Oregon, his daughters, Susan Larsen of Albany, Oregon, Debra Green of Dallas, Oregon; his son, Peter Larsen of Albany, Oregon; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and brothers Villy Larsen of Mission Viejo, California, Kurt Larsen of Pleasant Grove, Utah and sister Solveig Ware of Ontario, California.

A funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Monday, July 18 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd., Corvallis. Burial will follow at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com