November 5, 1937 — December 4, 2018
Kivel Shute Wilson of Lebanon, was born November 5, 1937 in LaSalle, Illinois. His father’s name was Theodore “Ted,” R. Wilson and his mother was Virginia “Dee” Shute/Wilson.
He lived in LaSalle until the family moved to Los Angeles. When his youngest brother was born, his father didn’t want to raise his children in LA. They then moved to Oakland, Oregon for a short time before moving to Lebanon.
After living in Lebanon and attending school for a period of time, Kivel was presented with a job opportunity in Alaska where he was a commercial fisherman, worked in the lumber mill, and worked with the National Guard. He came back to Lebanon where he was a heavy equipment operator for BLM for 32 years and retired in 1997.
Kivel married Clarissa “Chris” Bjornsen/Wilson and her bonus family in Lebanon on July 4, 1996. They have lived a full happy life and have created lasting memories.
He is survived by his wife, Clarissa “Chris” Wilson of Lebanon; his daughter, Tiffany Ames and her husband, Tim of Lebanon. His brothers are Robert Wilson of Mt. Angel, Oregon and Michael Wilson of Crescent City, California. His youngest grandson is Gage Ames of Lebanon. His step daughters-in-law are Vickie Bjornsen of Calgary, Canada and Billie Bjornsen with her partner Ken Streeter of Sweet Home. His step-granddaughters are Amanda Cowdrey of Lebanon, Larissa Bjornsen of Lafayette, Oregon, and Krystin Kiesman and Heather Bjornsen of Calgary, Canada. His great-grandchildren are Waylon and RoyDen Cowdrey, and Theodore Kiesman.
He was proceeded in death by his son, Cory Wilson and his stepsons, Kirk and Kevin Bjornsen.
He loved to do many things such as attending Christ Community Lutheran Church. He was a member in the American Legion #51. He was a lifetime member of Masons number 44. He loved to travel and camp. He enjoyed mowing lawns for the elderly after he retired.
During the holidays, he would dress as Santa Claus at local Lebanon events and functions. His grandchildren have memories of Santa visits on Christmas Eve.
Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 7 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 8 at Christ Community Church in Lebanon. Private family burial will be at Gilliland Cemetery in Sweet Home.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Shriners Children Hospital in Portland, Oregon or Christ Community Lutheran Church Memorial Fund here in Lebanon or a charity of your choice.