Kirkwood Nevin III

October 8, 1944 – January 6, 2021

Kirk was born in Greensburg, Pennsylvania and grew up on a family farm in White Hall, Maryland. He attended North Harford High School, where he was class president and an all-star athlete. He married Susan Elizabeth Wild in 1966.

In the early 1970s, the couple explored Europe for two years in a Volkswagen van. Following the birth of their first daughter on Crete, Kirk and Susan returned to Maryland to build an off-the-grid house on land adjacent to Kirk's childhood farm. They started and ran a chimney sweeping business for thirty years. When not cleaning chimneys or maintaining the garden, the family rode tandem bicycles across Europe and backpacked in many countries.

In 2005, Kirk and Susan migrated west to Corvallis, Oregon. Kirk spent much of his time on their 90-acre farm in Tangent, Oregon, where he grew bountiful gardens and donated 2,500 pounds of produce to the Linn Benton Food Share's gleaning program and Stone Soup during his last growing season.