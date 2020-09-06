× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 9, 1951 – August 14, 2020

Kirk Ocheltree, our friend and brother, passed away in Corvallis, Oregon, on August 14, 2020. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on February 9, 1951, but grew up in Midland, Texas. He attended Midland High School, where he excelled in academics and track.

Looking for adventure, he moved to Kansas City, San Francisco, and eventually to Corvallis, which he thereafter considered his home town. He studied agronomy at OSU, earning a BS, and worked in agriculture for a short time, but he chose to work as a contractor instead, as he loved fine woodworking. In Corvallis he met the people who would become his “family”—his best friends for the rest of his life. He loved to hike, camp, and ski, and played City League softball and basketball for the Working Stiffs and the Valley Yums. These activities were always spent laughing and exchanging witticisms with his friends, and often involved enjoying a beer and laughs afterwards with his many friends at Squirrel's.